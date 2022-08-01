Savant Capital LLC Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.



