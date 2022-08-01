Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.