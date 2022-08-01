Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $172,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $163.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.