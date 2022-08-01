3,223 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.