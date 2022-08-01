Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

