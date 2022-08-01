Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.