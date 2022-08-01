Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 459 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

