Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $177.45 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.29 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

