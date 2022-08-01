Savant Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $102.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.