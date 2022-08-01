Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Avalara were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $87.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

