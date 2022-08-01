Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $165.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

