Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

