Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 663.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amcor Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

