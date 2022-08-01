Royce & Associates LP Acquires 56,836 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.69% of ArcBest worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

