Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $48.66 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

