Royce & Associates LP Purchases 12,800 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.00% of Navigator worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118,783 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Stock Up 4.7 %

Navigator stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

