Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,560,000 after buying an additional 149,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,169,000 after acquiring an additional 171,486 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

