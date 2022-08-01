Greenhaven Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12,840.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $88,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.58. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.