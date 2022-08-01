Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Susquehanna

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.82.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.26. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
