Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 9.20% of Gencor Industries worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

