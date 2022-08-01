Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.82.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $303.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.