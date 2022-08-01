Royce & Associates LP Sells 23,750 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.25% of Colliers International Group worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 130,422 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 73,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

