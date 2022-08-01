Royce & Associates LP Sells 381,500 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.28% of IMAX worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $983.75 million, a PE ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.33.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

