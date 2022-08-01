Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,360 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.56% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AAWW opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.