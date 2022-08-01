Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

