Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $265.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.