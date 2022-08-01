American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.82. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

