Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $265.48 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

