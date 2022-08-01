Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

