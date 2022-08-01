Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 481.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 321.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.0 %

AWK opened at $155.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.