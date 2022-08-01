iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,318,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

