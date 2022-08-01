Royce & Associates LP Sells 530 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.42% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 961.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,239.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,291.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,240.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,129.78.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTM shares. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.