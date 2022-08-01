Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,694 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.49% of TrueBlue worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Strs Ohio grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $720.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.51.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

