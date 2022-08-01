Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.23% of Matador Resources worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

