Royce & Associates LP Has $14.48 Million Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,105 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.35% of Aaron’s worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 28.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 162,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 823.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 297,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $232,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $400.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

