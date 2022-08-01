Royce & Associates LP Sells 36,704 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,704 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Chesapeake Energy worth $14,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,234,000 after buying an additional 120,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after buying an additional 95,686 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $105.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

