Royce & Associates LP Purchases 679,997 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,997 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.73% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,824 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.45 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

