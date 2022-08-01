MCF Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 410,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 180,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $33.45 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

