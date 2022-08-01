Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $212.11 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46. The stock has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

