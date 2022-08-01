MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 302,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

