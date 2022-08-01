MCF Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $184.02 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day moving average of $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock worth $12,868,555 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.