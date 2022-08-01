MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

