1,195 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.