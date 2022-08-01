205 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
