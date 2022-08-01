205 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.