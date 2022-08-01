MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

