MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,458 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 420.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

