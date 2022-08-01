MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,458 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 420.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MicroVision Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
