MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $606.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.90 and a 1-year high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

