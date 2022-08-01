MCF Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,671.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 476,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,328,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $132.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

