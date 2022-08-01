MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 712 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.