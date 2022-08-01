MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 698 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

